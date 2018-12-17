Jason Coronado has never really been a dog person. He's a UPS driver in Grand Island, New York, just outside Buffalo, and last October he was delivering a package to an animal shelter when a pit-bull mix named Ernie jumped into his truck and wouldn't get out.





So Jason went home and talked to his family about Ernie. And they decided to adopt him. Ernie likes being with Jason more than anyone else, and follows him around the house all the time. He's already trained, so they have not had any issues. Jason says he's basically just a big lap dog.