Two restaurant chains, Dunkin' (Donuts) and Baskin-Robbins are spending more than $2 million to bring full-time therapy dogs into American pediatric hospitals. The Joy of Childhood Foundation, an independent charity hosted by the two chains, is launching Dogs for Joy, a program to bring in-residence pups that are trained as service dogs to "work"full time at children's hospitals across the United States.





The facility dogs will offer children needed distraction, motivation and joy, which lowering stress and anxiety for pediatric patients. Very few of the 220 pediatric hospitals in the U.S. have this program, and the Dogs of Joy Foundation plans to increase that number.