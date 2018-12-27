Hal Vaughan knows he's not getting any younger, and every Christmas matters. This year he wanted to spend it with his daughter Pierce Vaughan, but she's a flight attendant for Delta and he's never flown on any of her flights. Until this Christmas.





In order to be with her, Hal bought a ticket for each of her Christmas Eve and Christmas Day flights. Pierce says her dad made it on every flight, calling it a "Christmas miracle" because her dad was flying stand-by as a parent of a flight attendant, and there was always an extra seat for him. If that's not a miracle, consider this. He even got to travel first class on RSW-DTW (between Fort Myers, FL, and Detroit, MI).