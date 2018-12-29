Brad and Jessica Bond were married in Orlando, Florida, this winter. Instead of asking for wedding presents, they took their entire wedding party of 100 people to Target. They gave each wedding guest a $10 gift card and asked them to buy a gift for Toys for Tots.





A lot of guests ended up spending a lot more than $10, so the couple walked out with a LOT of gifts to give away. And Jessica did the whole thing in her wedding gown. It wasn't just a random act for them. It was a tradition. Brad took Jessica to Target on their first date seven years ago, and they picked out gifts together for Toys for Tots.