In Nigeria, religious violence intensified during 2018. So residents in the city of Kudanden were nervous when construction began on a new mosque. It was located next to the Living Faith church, and the buildings even shared a fence line. But despite clashes between Christians and Muslims in other parts of the country, worshippers in Kudanden are determined to work together.





"The issue of peaceful religious coexistence cannot be over-emphasied," said Christian resident Isiah Benjamin. If the mosque is going to be used to worship and serve God, and the church is going to be used to worship and serve God, there is no big deal about it. It shows that we as human beings must learn to live as one."