Today's crumb was donated by a faithful reader in Bloomington, Indiana. Richard Taverna was riding the New York City subway this month. At Lincoln Center in Manhattan when he noticed a blue Chanel bag on the train platform. He picked it up searching for ID, and found a note written in Russian. He could not locate a subway agent, so he took the bag home.





Later he found something else in the bag. An envelope. It contained one hundred $100 bills. He knew whoever lost it was going through a lot of stress, so he decided, "Well, it's not mine" and turned it over to the New York Police Department's 20th Precinct. It was the same Precinct where a woman went to file a report about the lost bag as she headed off to Russia, according to police officials. "I don't think I did anything extraordinary," Taverna said.