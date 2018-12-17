HONESDALE - Honesdale Borough Police Chief Richard Southerton and Wayne County District Attorney Patrick L. Robinson announced a major arrest Thursday night, December 13, for drug dealing activity in Honesdale upon a report of a male threatening persons with a gun.

Pierre Schandall, age 27, was arrested and charged with Possession with the Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance (F), Possession of Controlled Substance (M), Simple Assault (M2), Recklessly Endangering Another Person (M2), Terroristic Threats (M1), Possessing Instruments of Crime (M1), Disorderly Conduct (M3), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M3), and Possession of Small Amount of Marijuana (M3).

According to the Affidavit of Probable Cause filed by Ptlm. David Clark, the Honesdale Borough Police, Ptlm. Keith Rynearson and Ptlm. David Clark were dispatched to a disturbance outside of 1037 Main Street. Upon arriving at the residence, it was determined that Schandall had gotten into a disagreement with his neighbors and during the course of the argument brandished a gun in an attempt to terrorize them.

When the police spoke with Schandall in his apartment they detected an overwhelming odor of burnt marijuana and observed drug paraphernalia in plain view. Consent to search the apartment was obtained where a black pellet gun and a small safe was found. There was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the safe. As a result, the safe was seized and search warrant was later obtained. Upon executing the search warrant the following items were found:



• $10,800.00 in cash

• A large amount of marijuana

• Hallucinogenic mushrooms

• Numerous scheduled drugs

• Numerous items of drug paraphernalia



District Attorney Robinson stated, “This is another example of excellent police work by the Honesdale Borough Police resulting in the seizure of a significant amount of illegal drugs and drug money. Law enforcement in Wayne County will continue to be vigilant and proactive in an effort to catch and punish drug dealers to the fullest extent of the law.”

Schandall was arraigned in front of MDJ Myers and was remanded to the Wayne County Correctional Facility in lieu of $25,000 bail. He is scheduled for Central Court on December 19, 2018 at the Wayne County Courthouse.

The filing of criminal charges is not evidence of guilt but simply a description of the charge made by the Commonwealth against a defendant. A charged Defendant is presumed innocent until a jury returns a unanimous finding that the Commonwealth has proven the defendant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt or until the defendant enters a guilty plea to the charges.



