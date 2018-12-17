MILFORD – Pike County Hands of Hope will join with organizations and spiritual communities nationwide in commemorating “National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day” with a short candlelight vigil, Friday, December 21st at 6 p.m., on the steps of the Pike County Courthouse, 401 Broad St., Milford. Prayer will be offered for all who live or who died homeless in Pike County.

Each December, in cities across the country, Candlelight Vigils have been held as a symbol of the light that regular citizens can bring to homeless persons, and let them know that there are people who care, people who want to help brighten their path to a better future.

For 25 years, the National Homeless Peoples Memorial Candlelight Vigil has honored the memories of the families and friends who never made it off the streets – the people who died alone and anonymously due to exposure to the elements, dehydration and illness, without ever knowing there were people who cared.

Pike County Hands of Hope invites everyone from the Pike County community to gather and light a candle as a way to support and remember individuals who live or who died homeless in Pike County.

Light fare will be provided at the Presbyterian Church, Milford immediately following the vigil.

For more information call Pike Country Hands of Hope at PCHOH4673 or 570-296-Hope.



