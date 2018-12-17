Tis the season to debate what to call this holiday that falls on December 25th. What shall we ever do?

Those who are overtaken by the controversy are probably glad to get past it and celebrate New Year's Day. What we need is some debate on what to call that holiday, but that's for another Editor's Ink.

The News Eagle did an online poll that asked the question what you prefer to call the December 25th holiday. The winner is "MERRY CHRISTMAS" at 94%; "SEASONS GREETINGS" came in second at 6%. "HAPPY HOLIDAYS" bombed at 0% as did "MERRY WINTER."

No kidding- one day I was visiting someone at a nursing home just before Christmas and on the wall in the hallway was a hand drawn sign, "MERRY WINTER." I bet that made them feel cheery- maybe at the least they were comforted knowing they no longer had to go out and drive or shovel in it and the nursing home was warm.

Like it or not, there is a "reason for the season" for Christmas and it has nothing to with the North Pole or even mortgaging the house over the stuff under the tree for the kids who probably will break it anyway, ask what else is there as well as, "where's the batteries."

Pardon the run-on sentence.

Nevertheless it is of course wonderful most people want to partake in the holiday even if they aren't "religious." The holiday of December 25th provides good opportunity for closeness and warmth of family and friends, and the peace and calm promised by climatic Christmas Eve- excuse me- Merry Winter Eve- after a mad rush of getting ready.

No matter your persuasion, simply because you are human, Christmas can be a let-down.

It isn't the fault of the holiday message or reason, but rather unrealistic expectations.

Society's traditions don't always help when you may have lost a loved one near that day or you are far from home.

It's time for everyone to hold on to the peace and calm offered by this season, be thankful for it and muster up the will to be a part of it as we approach the year ahead. We call it Christmas. Have a good Christmas, in your heart.