WALLENPAUPACK - At the December 5 Wallenpaupack School Board meeting, several presentations were made by students to showcase the achievements of the Career and Technical Education (CTE) Program.

These include Automotive Mechanics Technology; Building & Trades; Child Care & Support Service Management; Engineering Technology; Health & Medical Assistance Services; Instructional Food Workers; and Rehabilitation Aide.

Keith Gunuskey, Assistant Superintendent, noted that only three counties lack a CTE Center, and these include both Wayne and Pike Counties, as well as Adams County.

“That is significant for us. This is something we can take a look at and obviously look at it as a disadvantage, but we don’t,” Gunuskey said. “We turn it around, make the best out of it, and because of that we have seven unbelievable programs.”

Although Wallenpaupack Area High School is not truly a CTE Center, the school has so many obligations to meet. Rather than have one person in charge of the entire program, there needs to be many persons involved.

CTE School Counselor Diane Farro said they just went through an audit and received a lot of accommodations for the CTE program.

Gunuskey acknowledged the community support for the CTE programs. The Occupational Advisory Committees meet twice a year with each CTE program. Community volunteers serve on the committees to advise how the district can improve the program and what they hope to see the students achieve. “We want to continue to grow that because without the community support, and the feedback and the connection to the community, we wouldn’t have what we have today,” he said.



Other business:

Jack Spall was named president again, of the school board. Spall has been serving in the role for 18 years. John Drake was reelected as vice-president.Seniors in the Class of 2019 were recognized by the school board for excellence in academics and other school achievements. They were Mackenzie Turner, Jack Mowatt and Rietta Steffen.

The next Wallenpaupack School Board meeting is set for January 14 at 6 p.m. in the High School Library. A committee meeting precedes it at 5:30 p.m.



