HAWLEY - Authorization has been given Hawley Borough Police to make limited patrols inside Lackawaxen Township, Pike County, specifically when the Hawley Area Authority board of directors is in session.

Council President Ann Monaghan reported at the December 12 Council meeting that the issue came up in light of the incident in Monroe County in November.

A shooting occurred at the Paradise Township municipal building near Cresco, November 27.

Lackawaxen Township supervisors have already approved the use of borough police, and will pay the related expenses, Monaghan said.

The Hawley Area Authority board meets at the sewer treatment facility offices just beyond the Hawley Borough line, off Route 590. The board meets once a month for about an hour.

Solicitor Robert Bernathy stressed that a written agreement will be needed. Mayor Kevin Hawk said that once that is ready, Chief Daniel Drake can schedule an officer.

Hawley Borough Police regularly patrols Palmyra Township- Wayne under contract with the borough.



Also discussed:

Diana George, representing Pack 401, was given permission for the Cub Scouts to host a Christmas tree drop-off at Bingham Park, following the Holidays. George said that for $5, a cut Christmas tree may be brought to have it recycled.A decision has not been reached by the Pack, whether the trees will be collected for the annual Ice Tee Golf Tournament hosted by the Chamber of Commerce, or if the old Christmas trees will simply be turned into mulch.She asked if the borough could use the mulch.A date and more information will be announced, although it is expected to occur on a Saturday in January.

