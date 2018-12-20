During the brief Pike County Commissioners’ meeting, December, the subject of expanding service of the Westfall Township wastewater treatment plant was discussed.

MILFORD - During the brief Pike County Commissioners’ meeting, December, the subject of expanding service of the Westfall Township wastewater treatment plant was discussed.

Commissioner Chairman Matthew Osterberg affirmed in response to a press question, that the scope of potentially expanding the sewer service to Milford Borough would be limited to commercial properties. He said part of the reason is cost.

“To bring it into the borough and in a couple of years sewer every side street… is not reality,” Osterberg, who is a former Milford Councilman, said. “So the plan is, the place where they need the sewer the most right now is the commercial districts. That’s been the discussion so far for the last couple years…”

Westfall’s plant has the capacity to expand service, he said. The County, he stressed, has only been the facilitator to try and locate grant funding sources for the studies and expansion work. A joint Act 537 plan is proposed, to save the municipalities money rather than have each municipality develop their own plan.

The Act 537 plan is required by the PA Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to outline a municipality’s sewage treatment need and options.

What is being considered is expanding sewer service in phases, with the commercial district first. The plan may call for gradual expansion into residential streets over the course of so many years.

“But that all dependent upon how much capacity is at the Westfall plant, and that all dictates how much capacity the DRBC [Delaware River Basin Commission] allows to be discharged into the Delaware River,” Osterberg explained.

The Act 537 plan would also discuss costs.



January meetings



JANUARY MEETINGS: The Pike County Commissioners must convene on the first Monday after New Year’s Day to re-organize. The reorganization meeting was set for Monday, January 7 at 11 a.m.

There will be NO regular commissioners’ meeting on Wednesday, January 2.

The next regular commissioners’ meeting is scheduled Wednesday, January 16 at 9 a.m. Meetings are held at the County Administration Building, 506 Broad St.,Milford.





