A new shopping option for women’s and children clothing, as well as for a host of related accessories and seasonal items, opened recently in the WSK Plaza located at 504 Route 6 in Mayfield.

Owner Rita Lapera lives in Archbald with her husband Jonathan and son Geno. Rita worked in upper-level management for a while, but left her job when Geno was seven months old in order to devote herself to his fulltime care.

Rita was not content to forsake personal growth while being a stay-home mom, so she decided to establish herself in the business world, first though online sales, then with pop-up shops, and finally, with her own store, the lyrically named Gardenia Dreams.

The shop features clothing for women, children, and infants, as well as a selection of unique accessories. Now, with the holidays quickly approaching, Rita has increased her shop’s inventory of gift items including fun and educational stocking stuffers for kids and Melissa & Doug toys.

Supporting small businesses is important to Rita, so she puts in a lot of time and research to find sources for the items she carries in an effort to provide her customers with exceptional items while at the same time helping increase the reach and exposure of other small, family-owned businesses like her own.

Skylar Luna organic cotton pajamas for children, Oliver & Rain organic baby clothes, and Doodle Pants are three popular lines of adorable clothing for children that Rita is proud to offer to her customers. The Doodle Pants label features colorful pants and leggings for boys and girls, as well as 3D hoodies that turn youngsters into whimsical unicorns, dinosaurs, and other characters in the blink of an eye.

As a busy wife, mom, and business owner, Rita understands the importance of buying clothing that not only looks stylish but that also fits well, feels nice to wear and touch, and offers a good value for the price. Rita traveled to the garment district in Manhattan with her mother prior to opening Gardenia Dreams because she knew it was important to see and feel the quality of the clothing before stocking it in the store.

“I enjoy staying updated on everyday fashion trends. I want to find clothing that’s both stylish and comfortable. I know how important it is for me to stay comfortable with everyday mom duties,” remarked Rita.

Gardenia Dreams occupies a relatively small retail space, yet thanks to Rita’s commitment to carefully selecting only items that she feels are unique, stylish, and of good quality, customers are sure to find the perfect clothing item or gift somewhere inside. The shop offers a welcome addition to the retail options in the greater Carbondale area, and a great place to pick up any last-minute Christmas gifts without the need to contend with holiday crowds.

Gardenia Dreams is open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays; from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Fridays; from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturdays; and from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Sundays. The store is closed Mondays. Fitting rooms, a large parking lot, and gift certificates are available.

Customers are urged to visit the Gardenia Dreams page on Facebook and to follow shopgardeniadreams on Instagram for daily updates on sales, new items available, and other special events at the shop. A website featuring many of the items available in the Mayfield store can be accessed at https://shopgardeniadreams.com. For more information, call the shop at (570) 983-4136.