UPPER DELAWARE - In anticipation of rising river levels, the Bushkill Access in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area will be closed this evening – Fri. Dec. 21. The river is predicted to rise overnight into Saturday morning, flooding the lower access road at that site. Additionally, the entire Delaware River corridor and all access points will be closed if the river reaches the 15-foot mark.

The current prediction as of 7:00 am on 12/21 is for a crest of 14.9 feet around 8:00 am on Saturday, 12/22. High water levels, a swift current, increased debris, and cold water combined make river conditions dangerous at this time.

Winter anglers are reminded to use caution, and life jackets are mandatory for all river users during cold water season from November through April and when river levels reach 8 feet at the Montague gauge.

To monitor river levels visit: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?wfo=bgm&gage=mtgn4