HONESDALE – Three employees, each with 20 years of service, were recognized at The Honesdale National Bank’s Annual Employee Recognition Dinner held at Lukan’s Farm Resort.

David Raven, HNB President & CEO, presided over the program and offered his gratitude for the employees’ service and dedication.

The honorees each received a golden HNB lapel pin with two diamonds, signifying their two decades of service to the bank. The honorees were Cherese Golya, Loan Servicing Clerk, HNB Mortgage Center; Mary Ann Risboskin, Loan Officer, Forest City Office; and Beverly Simons, Branch Manager/Loan Officer, Lake Wallenpaupack Office.

The Honesdale National Bank, established in 1836, holds the distinction of being the area’s oldest independent community bank headquartered in Northeastern PA, with offices in Wayne, Pike, Susquehanna, Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties. The Honesdale National Bank offers personal banking, business banking and wealth solutions.

For more information on HNB’s products and services, visit www.hnbbank.bank.

