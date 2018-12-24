The following is a release from the Wayne County District Attorney's Office:

Patrick L. Robinson, Wayne County District Attorney, announced that Daniel Mandic, age 38, of South Canaan Township, Wayne County, Pennsylvania was sentenced by Senior Judge Raymond L. Hamill to a total of 93.5 months to 192 months in a State Correctional Institution for five (5) counts of Simple Assault and one (1) count of Persons Not to Possess a Firearm, a felony offense.

The Simple Assault charges relate to the Defendant’s continuing physical and mental abuse of five (5) minor children, ranging in age from 8 to 11 years old at the time of the abuse.

The children told authorities that during the 2017 calendar year, the Defendant beat them frequently, sometimes with a belt and other times with other objects.

The children recounted a living situation that can only be described as horrific, with specific instances including the Defendant threatening the children with guns and knives, the Defendant lifting one of the children into the air by the throat and holding the child there until she stopped struggling, and the Defendant pushing a child’s head through a wall, among other atrocious acts of child abuse.

Additionally, the Defendant was found to be in possession of three (3) firearms, which he is prohibited to possess as a convicted felon. The Defendant was on probation supervision during the commission of all of the above crimes.

First Assistant District Attorney Deborah E. Rothenberg handled both criminal cases, and states, “What these 5 children were subjected to by their father was heinous and evil. A father is supposed to love and guide his children, not viciously beat and threaten and demean them. I am abundantly thankful to Judge Hamill for the stiff sentence imposed today, as it was certainly justified.

"With a minimum sentence of over 7.5 years in State Prison, all of the children that were subjected to this Defendant’s frightful criminal conduct will be adults by the time he is eligible for parole. Special thanks to the Wayne County Multidisciplinary Task Force, most specifically Children and Youth Caseworker Scott Miller, who dedicated his time and efforts to ensuring this matter was thoroughly investigated and pursued. Without his efforts, this sentence likely would not have happened.”