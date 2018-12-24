The Board of The John and Helen Villaume Foundation announced that SEEDS of Northeastern PA was selected to receive one of the Foundation’s 2018 community grant awards. Nancy DeYoung, Board Member, on behalf of SEEDS of Northeastern PA, received a check in the amount of $1,000.00 from Villaume Foundation board member, Lewis J. Critelli.

SEEDS (Sustainable Energy Education & Development Support) is a non-profit community based organization dedicated to promoting energy conservation, energy efficiency, and renewable energy development in Wayne County and the surrounding region of northeast Pennsylvania. The Villaume grant will be used to help fund the SEEDS 2018 FREE Home Energy Assessment Program. For additional information about this program and others offered by SEEDS, please visit their website at www.seedsgroup.net.

The John and Helen Villaume Foundation, established by Honesdale natives John and Helen Villaume, is dedicated to benefit charitable, religious, scientific, literary and educational programs within Wayne County. Since its inception, the Foundation has made awards totaling over $1,000,000.00 with Wayne Bank managing the account in the Wealth Management and Trust Services Division of Wayne Bank.

Additional information about the Foundation and grant applications may be obtained from: The John and Helen Villaume Foundation, c/o Wayne Bank Wealth Management and Trust Services Division, 717 Main Street, Honesdale, PA 18431, or by phone: 570-253-8507 or email:Trust@WayneBank.com .