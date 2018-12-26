HARRISBURG – The Wolf Administration on December 6 announced the launch of the Drug and Alcohol Referral Tool (DART), an online resource designed to help Pennsylvanians seeking substance use disorder treatment for themselves or a loved one find treatment options and other related services in their area.

The tool is a centralized hub that consolidates available resources to assist people looking for services but are not sure where to begin.

“The Wolf Administration has been very focused on expanding resources for individuals with substance use disorder as we battle the opioid epidemic,” said Drug and Alcohol Programs Secretary Jen Smith. “A common concern that we have heard throughout the commonwealth is that individuals aren’t aware of the services and supports available to them. This web-based tool will allow individuals to have critical information on where to go and how to access the services they need.”

The DART tool provides resources based on a person’s age, county of residence, and veteran status, and can also list resources if a person is experiencing homelessness, has issues with transportation to treatment, or has legal concerns as well as programs that may be available depending on a person’s income. The tool does not evaluate eligibility for resources provided, but refers users to how they can obtain more information or assess their eligibility.

The tool is fully anonymous and can be translated into more than 100 languages.

“Substance use disorders often occur when a person experiences other medical and behavioral health concerns, and they may need additional resources to live a stable, healthy life in recovery,” said Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller. “Connecting people seeking treatment to comprehensive services that can help meet all of their needs from the start is critical as they work towards recovery.”

The DART tool can be accessed at www.ddap.pa.gov/GetHelp.

“Additionally, if an individual is need of a trained professional to assist them in finding substance use treatment or to learn more about programs, I encourage them to call Pennsylvania’s Get Help Now Hotline at 1-800-662-HELP. Regardless if an individual is insured, uninsured, or underinsured the hotline staff can connect you to the appropriate treatment resources you are seeking,” said Smith.

For more information on Pennsylvania’s response to the opioid crisis, visit www.pa.gov/opioids.