LAKE WALLENPAUPACK - Hoping for suitable ice conditions this winter, the Chamber of the Northern Poconos is planning Wally Ice Fest January 26- 27, 2019. Backup dates are February 9-10.

Anyone who is celebrating the Holidays with a live Christmas tree is also invited to recycle the tree, by donating it for the 26th Annual Ice Tee Golf Tournament. The trees are used on frozen Lake Wallenpaupack to line the course.

Trees may be left to the rear of the Palmyra Township Public Beach parking lot, which is off Route 6 next to the Lake Wallenpaupack Visitors Center.

Events include:

Adult Pond Hockey Tournament

Ice Tee Golf Tournament

Ice Curling Demo.

There will be live entertainment and bonfire at the Boat House Restaurant. Awards will be presented at The Dock. An After-Party is planned at The Chop House.

Sponsorships are currently being sought.

An invitation to sponsor Wally Ice Fest, sent by the Chamber, states,”We want to create an epic event that will bring folks to our area and introduce an exciting new winter activity and increase tourism.”

Roughly 180 players are expected, and many may bring families and spectators. The Chamber expects to leverage sponsorship dollars in the most effective way possible through Online Advertising, Social Media, billboards, posters, banners, brochures, etc. They will be purchasing Boards, Signs, Goals, Score Boards, Jackets, & Shovels; all with advertising space. Professional photographers and drone pilots are planned, to shoot promotional videos that will capture our sponsors as well as the event itself.

If you have question regarding Pond Hockey Registration, please contact the Chamber at info@wallyicefest.com or give Chris Becker a call at 570-436-4162. You may visit online at website: www.WallyIceFest.com where the Chamber will list all the events, sponsors, parking and free shuttle bus locations, lodging packages and more.