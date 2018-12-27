With hopes to take another step towards a hiking trail connecting Lake Wallenpaupack with Hawley Borough, Palmyra Township-Pike’s supervisors have been asked to send a letter to the Brookfield Renewable Energy about the status for permission to cross company land.

Grant Genzlinger, who chairs the Trail Committee for Downtown Hawley Partnership, asked for the letter, at the supervisors’ meeting December 18. He said that Brookfield’s approval of the easement is needed before the committee can apply for a needed state grant.

Another round of funding is coming up with the PA Department of Community & Economic Development (DCED). Applications are due February 1, 2019.

They had to withdraw the previous application, because DCED stipulated that the applicant needs to have control over the property through a signed easement. In May, Township Solicitor Anthony Waldron drafted a potential easement agreement to satisfy the concerns of Brookfield, the power company whose land the trail is proposed to cross.

Knowing another chance to apply for the grant is coming up, Genzlinger sent an inquiry to Brookfield over a month ago, asking for the status. Concerned that he had not received any word, he asked the Township to help. The easement agreement submitted by the committee has the protections requested by Brookfield, he said.

Administrator Jo-Ann Rose will contact Brookfield to determine where the letter needs to be directed.

Genzlinger said that the committee paid for the agreement and a survey of the route, which was required by Brookfield.

Known as the “Gorge Trail,” this section of a larger trail project would extend from Brookfield’s existing Wallenpaupack Creek Trail along the flow line, under the PPL high transmission lines, and over the wooded ridge on the Pike County side of the Paupack Falls gorge. It would come out at Cromwell Avenue, a short way from the Cromwelltown Bridge that leads to Falls Avenue in Hawley Borough.

The next Palmyra Township-Pike supervisors meeting will be held on Monday, January 7. The will start at 7 p.m. with the annual Re-Organizational Meeting, which by state code must be held on the first Monday after the New Year Holiday.

The second supervisors’ meeting of the month will be Tuesday, January 15 at 7 p.m.

Meetings are held at the offices on Buehler Lane, off Gumbletown Road.