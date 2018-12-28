Forest City, PA – The Honesdale National Bank stepped in to support dual enrollment scholarships for students from the Forest City Regional School District. HNB donated $1,000 to support the students’ continued participation in dual enrollment courses. This donation will help them reach their goal of $10,000 to sustain the program.

Historically, funds were provided directly through the Community Foundation of the Endless Mountains. According to the Foundation’s Executive Director, the selection process changed this year, and the students would not be included for scholarships for the 2018-2019 school year. With that news, FCRSD Superintendent, Dr. Jessica Aquilina, set a goal to raise $10,000 so students could still participate at the expected cost at enrollment.

HNB President & CEO, David Raven, stated, “We are very fortunate to have the ability to support the students in the communities we serve. Their education is important to us as they are the future of our region.”

Melissa Rushworth, HNB AVP and Forest City Branch Manager, noted, “I’m glad we are able to help continue this program for the students at Forest City Regional. It’s through these donations that these great opportunities are available to the students.”

To make a donation to the dual enrollment scholarship program at Forest City Regional, please contact Dr. Jessica Aquilina at 570-785-2403.

The Honesdale National Bank, established in 1836, holds the distinction of being the area’s oldest independent community bank headquartered in Northeastern PA, with offices in Wayne, Pike, Susquehanna, Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties. The Honesdale National Bank offers personal banking, business banking and wealth solutions. For more information on HNB’s products and services, visit www.hnbbank.bank.