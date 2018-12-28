HONESDALE — Longtime Wayne Memorial advocate Nancy Turano Propst is now the chairperson of the Wayne Memorial Health Foundation. Propst succeeds Milt Roegner, who will remain on the Foundation Board of Trustees. The Foundation also welcomed Peter Bochnovich, an executive at The Dime Bank, as its new assistant secretary-treasurer. Both Propst and Bochnovich bring many years of community activism to their new posts.

“Wayne Memorial Hospital is a strong institution in our area,” said Propst, “providing not only excellent medical care but also more than a thousand jobs. I am honored to lead a team that helps make decisions that further the health system’s mission.”

The Foundation, a non-profit corporation launched in 1981, is tasked with fundraising and the management of funds which support and assist non-profit organizations engaged in activities related to the promotion of health or the provision of hospital or healthcare services. The Foundation also makes grants and gifts to such organizations.

Propst, who is married to Michael Propst, son of the late Harry Propst, MD, former Wayne Memorial Chief of Staff, joined the Wayne Memorial Health Foundation in 2011. She has been involved with the hospital since 1980 when she was a dietetic student. Nancy is a registered dietitian who earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Marywood University. She has worked as a dietitian at Wayne Memorial Hospital, Maternal and Family Health Services and several skilled nursing facilities. An active volunteer, Nancy regularly gives her time to the 4H Club, Boy and Girl Scouts of America and St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church. A resident of Beach Lake, Nancy and her husband have five children and two grandchildren.

Pete Bochnovich, executive vice president and Chief Lending Officer at The Dime Bank, is a 23-year resident of the area. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Marywood University and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Penn State. Bochnovich serves on the boards of many local organizations, including the Wayne County Community Foundation and the Wayne Economic Development Corporation, but the Foundation Board represents his first appointment to a Wayne Memorial entity.

The Wayne Memorial Health Foundation has additional responsibilities over a for-profit subsidiary, Wayne Health Services which operates Wayne Health Pharmacy & Medical Equipment and owns and manages the Stourbridge Professional Complex at Maple Avenue and Route 6.

Board members besides Propst, Bochnovich and Roegner include Kate Bryant, vice chair; Suzanne Grady, secretary; Clayton LaCoe, treasurer; Alfred G. Howell; Brooke James; Jeff Skier; Maggie Niles; Diane Wylam; Kevin Burke; Marc Honigfield; William Chatlos; Bob Suhosky; Cinda Tieten; and Leonard Schwartz. Jack Dennis is the executive director of the Foundation.