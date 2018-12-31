Harrisburg, PA - Insurance Commissioner Jessica Altman today said the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has resumed selling flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), reversing an earlier decision to limit sales due to the federal government partial shutdown.

“I’m pleased that the federal government has recognized the importance of ensuring that property owners who live in flood-prone areas need the ability to purchase flood insurance through the NFIP,” Altman said. “An interruption in sales would have been extremely risky for property owners who are required to purchase flood insurance in high-risk areas, or who want to take steps to protect their property.”

Congress recently renewed the NFIP’s authority to operate, but with the federal government shutdown, FEMA limited the ability of the NFIP to issue new policies. Facing growing backlash from legislators and business groups, FEMA reversed this decision late Friday. The government shutdown has no impact on private flood insurance policies.

Homeowners who live in Special Flood Hazard Areas (SFHAs) with federal-government backed mortgages, and most other mortgages, are required by their lenders to have flood coverage.

The NFIP provides flood insurance to homeowners, renters and businesses located in a flood zone, but flood insurance is also available to any property owner or renter, regardless of their location, through private insurers, including surplus lines insurers.

For more information about flood insurance, visit the Insurance Department’s flood insurance webpage by visiting insurance.pa.gov and clicking on the “Flood” icon. The page has information about both the NFIP and private insurance, and a list of producers and insurers selling private coverage.