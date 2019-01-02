Narrowsburg, NY: The Woodland Weavers & Spinners Guild will be conducting hands on demonstrations Monday, January 14th 10:00-4:00pm at the Tusten-Cochecton Branch of the Western Sullivan Public Library.

For years, the Woodland Weavers & Spinners Guild have been bringing people together who are interested in the fiber arts of weaving, spinning and all fiber related arts. Members will share their projects in both contemporary and traditional fiber arts, and will be available to answer your questions. Whether your a beginner or a professional, all levels and ages are welcome.

For more information visit our website WSPLonline.org, or call (845) 252-3360.