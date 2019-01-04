As Wayne/Pike Farm Bureau prepares for 2019, the organization looks back on the busy and successful year that has passed. With it's mission statement, “Promoting Agriculture while Connecting with the Community,” the local Farm Bureau spends equal amounts of time advocating for farmers as well as the interests of our rural communities. Issues that affect those in production agriculture also affect the average person living in Wayne and Pike counties, such as the “Waters of the US” regulations and foreign trade agreements. Membership in Farm Bureau gives each person a voice, 62,000 members strong, with legislators in Harrisburg and Washington, DC. That voice helps protect the rural way of life that we enjoy here in NEPA. Along with it's legislative efforts, Wayne/Pike Farm Bureau reaches into the community with many projects throughout the year. In 2018, their helping hands awarded five $1,000 scholarships to local high school students, supported the Honesdale FFA by purchasing jackets for it's officers, sponsored the Mobile Ag Education Lab in five local schools, donated “Sleep Tight Farm” to ten public libraries and all primary schools and participated in Ag Literacy Week by reading and donating “Tyler Makes Pancakes” to 68 elementary school classrooms with the help of Honesdale FFA, local 4H clubs, board members and other volunteers. They also donated $2,500 in food and monetary donations to the Scranton Ronald McDonald House with help from the Western Wayne Honor Society, $1,200 worth of goods to a local food pantry, became a Silver sponsor of the Wayne County Childrens' Christmas Bureau with a $250 donation, donated $500 to Hunters Sharing the Harvest, $250 to the Herd the Curd 5K, $50 to Hawley's 5K Run/Walk and purchased market animals at the Wayne County and GDS Fairs to benefit the 4H programs. In addition to all these things, Wayne/Pike Farm Bureau held a legislative farm tour in August to discuss ag issues and increase awareness of agricultural practices which was well attended by both state and local legislators. As a way to help with member expenses, the board has secured 54 local business discounts for Farm Bureau members. The list can be found on their web page at www.pfb.com/wayne-pike. Wayne/Pike Farm Bureau would like to express deep gratitude to all the local businesses who provide discounts to members as well as all those who sponsor the annual advertising booklet which designates funds for student scholarships. Your kindness assists Farm Bureau in it's mission to “Promote Agriculture while Connecting with the Community."