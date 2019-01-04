Honesdale, PA – Three employees, each with 15 years of service, were recognized at The Honesdale National Bank’s Annual Employee Recognition Dinner held at Lukan’s Farm Resort. David Raven, HNB President & CEO, presided over the program and offered his gratitude for the employees’ service and dedication.

The employees each received a special gift in recognition of their 15 years of service. The honorees were Kim Canfield, Head Teller, HNB Montdale Office; Debbie Miller, BSA Assistant, HNB Corporate Center; and Ron Sebastianelli, Vice President, Chief Lending Officer, HNB Corporate Center.

The Honesdale National Bank, established in 1836, holds the distinction of being the area’s oldest independent community bank headquartered in Northeastern PA, with offices in Wayne, Pike, Susquehanna, Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties. The Honesdale National Bank offers personal banking, business banking and wealth solutions. For more information on HNB’s products and services, visit www.hnbbank.bank.