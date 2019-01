VARDEN - All four Western Wayne Schools (EverGreen Elementary, R.D. Wilson Elementary, the High School, and Middle School) benefited from a coat drive done by the Hamlin/ Lake Ariel Rotary.

The Rotary donated several cases of coats to the schools.

All of the schools received a variety of coats in different colors and sizes.

Western Wayne School District is reported to be very grateful for this donation and knows its students will greatly benefit from these much needed coats.