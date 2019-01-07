Let's get outside and breathe! Join Rail-Trail Council on January 19th at 10 am for a Yoga and Snowshoe Hike. Activities begin with breathing and stretching exercises lead by Tiffany Debish, of Studio Be Yoga. We will then head to the trail (hopefully with snowshoes on!) where we will visit a few favorite spots, learn some quick history, see beautiful sights and take a few breaks to continue the yoga experience on the trail. Meet at the Rail-Trail office at 948 N. Main St Union Dale Pa 18470.

Reservations are required for yoga and snowshoe loans (570679-9300 trails@nep.net)

No charge for snowshoe rental/ $5 donation for Yoga instructor.

