WALLENPAUPACK - Fifth grade Student Ambassadors from Wallenpaupack South Elementary School recently presented 1st Responder Appreciation Gift Bags to PA State Troopers at the nearby Blooming Grove Barracks.

Students designed and decorated the gift bags to show the troopers how much they appreciate all they do to keep the community safe. While at the barracks, students were lead on a tour of the barracks, received a first hand look inside a state trooper vehicle and were provided specific information on the job responsibilities of the state troopers to enhance the Student Ambassadors career awareness of jobs in law enforcement. Finally, students were awarded Junior Trooper Certificates to thank them for the 1st Responder Appreciation Gifts. Student Ambassadors were escorted to the barracks by Matthew McCormack, School Resource Officer, and Susan Sullum, School Counselor, at Wallenpaupack South Elementary.