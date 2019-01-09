Congratulations to the FBLA members on an outstanding performance at the Regional Competition at the University of Scranton.
FBLA Regional Places
1stPlace:
Skylar Dearie- Global Business
Olivia Liuzzo-Help Desk
Nathan Uzialko-Insurance and Risk Management
Sarah Tolerico-Introduction to Business
Kacydi Brewen-Introduction to Business Procedure
Bailey Grizzanti-Introduction to Financial Math
Amelia Esgro-Introduction to Information Technology
2ndPlace:
Ian Fedorchak-Computer Problem Solving
Maria Cerra-Insurance and Risk Management
Gianna Arnese-Introduction to Business
Elizabeth Pantoja-Introduction to Business Communication
Nathan Totsky-Introduction to Business Procedure
Alyvia Schiavone-Intro to FBLA
Noah Mauro-Organizational Leadership
3rdPlace:
Franchilez De Jesus Correa- Advertising
Declan Caviston-Computer Problem Solving
Noah Newcomb-Help Desk
Hailey Norton and Isabelle Tierney- Hospitality Management
Ariel Williamson-Insurance and Risk Management
Evan Miller-Introduction to Business
William Kovaleski-Introduction to Information Technology
Alyssa Cosklo-Introduction to Business Communication
Patrick Durkin, Emily Wall and Mikey Zazzerra- Management and Decision Making
Madison Hayner-Organizational Leadership
Deana Mancuso-Securities and Investment
Dylan Rowland-Cyber Security
Madison Moase-Health Care Administration
4thPlace:
Amelia Muta-Introduction to Information Technology
Taylor Mazza-Introduction to Parliamentary Procedure
Gretchen Gilia-Organizational Leadership
Ellie Higdon-Personal Finance
Isabella Frazier-Political Science
Madison Mushensky-Securities and Investment
Ms. Licia Olivetti, Business Teacher at CA is the advisor for the group. I’m speaking with Sarah Tolerico, currently in Grade 10 at Carbondale Area. I asked her how she feels about getting first place in her category and she said, “It was a great opportunity to be there today and get first place. I looked over study questions online before going to the competition. There were at least 10 schools represented at the competition and over 300 kids took the tests. It makes me feel good to have done better than all those talented students in my tested category, Intro to Business. I’m proud of how well all of our school did at the regional competition.”