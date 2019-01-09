HONESDALE - Sohn Social Media Solutions is bringing Joe Casabona to the Stourbridge Project from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 27, to present “Everything You Need to Launch Your Podcast.”

In 2018, there was a common repeated phrase: “podcasting is the new blogging.”

Two-thousand-and-nineteen is the year to launch a podcast. In this workshop, attendees will learn everything to launch a podcast - from choosing a name and finding the right equipment to launching your first episode and submitting to iTunes.

“In just two hours, you’ll have everything you need to launch your podcast,” said Tim Sohn, CEO and founder of Sohn Social Media Solutions.

The workshop is appropriate for anyone interested in learning how to start a podcast – entrepreneurs, small business owners, coaches, consultants, nonprofit organizations, marketers, authors, etc., Sohn said.

Joe Casabona is a college course developer and professor. He also has his master’s degree in Software Engineering, is a front-end developer and hosts multiple podcasts.

Casabona started freelancing in 2002 and has been a teacher at the college level for over 10 years. His passion in both areas has driven him to build Creator Courses, a school for those who want to create online businesses.

As a big proponent of learning by doing, he loves creating focused, task-driven courses to help students build something. When he’s not teaching, he’s interviewing people for his podcast, How I Built It.

The cost of the workshop is $35, and pre-registration is required. Go to SohnSocialMediaSolutions.com to sign up.

The Stourbridge Project is located at 648 W. Park St., Honesdale. Stourbridge Project is operated by Wayne Economic Development Project (WEDCO). The award-winning Stourbridge Project offers co-working and business incubator space.

For more information about The Stourbridge Project, visit https://stourbridgeproject.com.

Sohn Social Media Solutions is a marketing and public relations company focused on small businesses, nonprofits and events.

Contact Tim Sohn at tim@sohnsocialmediasolutions.com or 973-255-8110 with any questions.





