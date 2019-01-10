HONESDALE — 2nd Saturday Honesdale returns this Saturday, Jan. 12, with downtown community events scheduled throughout the Maple City.

Please check the Second Saturday Honesdale Facebook page and posts for an interactive map of events for this month's

Second Saturday Honesdale, and any last-minute additions.

Some of the events for January 12 include:

• The Wayne County Arts Alliance will host a Sketchbook Parti Launch Party & Art Show from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. at the Bodhi Tree, 214 6th St., Suit B in Honesdale.

• New Art Exhibits and opening receptions will be held at all three Art-a-Pelago Galleries.

Paros Gallery, located at the DJ Harvey Agency, 815 Main St. is hosting the new exhibition and opening reception featuring art quilts by artist Andrea Jasmine Schwenk.

Anafi Gallery, located at Bodhi Tree, 214 6th St., will host the opening reception featuring the Art Quilts of Linda Krause from 6 – 9 p.m.

Black & Brass Coffee, 520 Main St., is hosting the Thasos Gallery new exhibition & opening reception 6-9 pm featuring art quilts by Janet Gaglione.

Additional quilts are on display during the month of January at Gallery 1406 at the Wayne County Public Library, 1406 Main St.

• Irving Cliff Brewery, 2 Chapel Street, will have live music by Poison Love from 7 – 10 p.m.

• The Twisted Rail, 505 Main Street, will have life music from 8:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.

• Here & Now, 645 Main Street, will have life music by Chris Shrive of Flatland Ruckus from 1 – 4 p.m.

• The Cooperage Project, 1030 Main Street, is hosting a book signing & free wine tasting with wines from Wood Winery from 6-8 p.m. Vanessa L. White Fernandes will be signing and reading from her book “Hugging Army: An Experience in Connection.”

• The Wayne County Historical Society, 810 Main Street, will be open from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

• The Main Street Farmers Market will be held at The Cooperage Project, 1030 Main St., from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

For more detailed information, last-minute event additions and a map go to Second Saturday Honesdale on Facebook or 2ndsathonesdale on instagram or 2ndSatHonesdale on Twitter.