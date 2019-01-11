The updated short term rental ordinance was sent out to the approximately 100 property owners who have been known to rent out their houses in Palmyra Township-Pike County.

PALMYRA TWP. (Pike) - The updated short term rental ordinance was sent out to the approximately 100 property owners who have been known to rent out their houses in Palmyra Township-Pike County. Many have already responded, Jo-Ann Rose, Township Administrator, told the supervisors, January 7.

She said most of the landlords “are pretty good.” They follow the regulations, or do so once they understand what they have to do.

Then there are few problem cases, and the township continues to address them.

Chairman Tom Simons raised one notable case, a rental house on Route 390 where neighbors have recently been complaining about the loud music and huge fireworks display shot off the weekend before.

“He has been renting large groups, very loud parties, screaming, fireworks close to 390,” Rose said. “We are trying to reel him in.” A certified letter to the address on his tax bill came back. A letter sent to his property in Brooklyn did not return.

“The neighbors are really up in arms about it,” she said. There were issues with this particular out-of-state property owner since the beginning, she added. He was found to be advertising the property for more occupant than is allowed by the septic system permit. He changes the ad after being asked, but later changes it back.

He tried to have the septic system enlarged, but the electrical system wouldn’t support the testing.

“Those neighbors do have a problem,” Rose stated. “I tried to assure that person that we are really trying to do something about this one.”

Chairman Simons spoke of a different landlord who was upset that the rental permit fee was raised from $100 to $150. The landlord complained prospective tenants are “going across the lake” where there isn’t any zoning.

Rose said she told this landlord that the administration is labor intensive, and in this man’s case, the township has had to go after his permit because he was advertising for more people than the septic system allowed.

Palmyra Township-Pike County is the only township bordering Lake Wallenpaupack that has a vacation rental ordinance.



Supervisors’ meetings will continue on the first and third Tuesday starting at 7 p.m. Workshops and hearings will be set at 6:00/6:30 p.m. as needed, prior to the regular meetings.

