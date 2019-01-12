HAMLIN - "The demand for walk-in services has increased both locally and nationally as patients seek the convenience of same day, on-demand care for conditions such as colds, minor cuts and allergic reactions,” stated Frederick Jackson, executive director, Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers (WMCHC).

Since developing a walk-in patient care model at the Hamlin Family Health Center in 2014, WMCHC officials say the public has responded positively to the initiative, spurring the need to increase walk-in provider staffing during peak times to ensure patients are seen in a timely manner.

Certified Advanced Practice Registered Nurse, Jeanette Parker, DNP, APRN, NP-C, is now treating patients at the Hamlin facility as its third dedicated walk-in provider. She works alongside Nicole Sklareski, PA-C and Daniel Harmuth, FNP-BC to help address the increased volume. Hamlin Family Health Center also employs primary care providers Charles Kovalchick, DO; board certified family physician; Norina Manassy, PA-C, certified physician assistant; and Derek Bowers, MD, family physician.

“Jeanette is a great addition to our staff as we continue to build our provider base servicing the southern Wayne County area," said Jackson.

Parker earned a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree, Master of Science degree in nursing and a Bachelor of Science in nursing from the Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina. She also holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations & French from the College of William and Mary, Williamsburg, VA. Prior to joining WMCHC, she was employed as a hospitalist for Roper Hospital in South Carolina and Vidant Medical Center, in rural North Carolina. She held the position of lead instructor for the RN and Patient Care Technician Skills Lab at the Medical University of South Carolina Hospital where she also worked as a Registered Nurse in various disciplines including orthopedics, acute cardiac, acute medical and trauma.

The Hamlin Family Health Center, located at 543 Easton Turnpike, offers primary and walk-in care as well as x-ray services seven days a week. Laboratory services provided by Wayne Memorial Hospital are available at the same location Monday through Friday. Women’s health services are offered by appointment only. For more information and hours of operation, please visit www.wmchc.net or call 570-689-9965.