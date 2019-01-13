SHOHOLA - There is a Celebration of Black History planned for Saturday, February 2 at the Artists’ Market Community Center.

Featured artist Hassina Brodie has overcome adversity, and is an example that all things are possible through a strong spirit and a supportive community.

Brodie’s artwork reflects her history of struggles and triumphs. She will speak about her journey as an artist and woman of color. Other local artists celebrating Black History Month at this event include returning artists Malinda Ware, Shanita Artson, and Teddy Williams, as well as Carolyn Holmes Hood.

The event includes a historical exhibit tracing the history of black artists in America, and the work of other contemporary artists. There will be complimentary refreshments and live Haitian folk music, courtesy of Carmella Marsh.

This event is made possible, in part, through a grant from the Richard L Snyder Fund, administered by the Greater Pike Community Foundation. The event will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Artists’ Market Community Center, 114 Richardson Avenue, Shohola. For additional information visit http://barryvilleareaarts.org.