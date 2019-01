King’s College Fall 2018 Dean’s List

Wilkes-Barre, Pa.– Dr. Joseph Evan, provost and vice president for academic affairs at King’s College, recently announced the students who have qualified for the Fall 2018 dean’s list.

•Megan Rosler, Hawley

•Katelyn Talbot, Hawley

•Joshua Burkavage, Honesdale

•Rebecca Kinzinger, Honesdale

•Allison Werner, Honesdale