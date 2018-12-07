Today’s move is a donkey leg curl. This move will be working your glutes and hamstrings.



Start by placing yourself on all fours on the floor. Square your body and tighten the core. Lift one leg and extend it straight back from your body. Flex the foot and start to bend in the knee. Engage the glutes by holding the upper leg parallel with the body.



Once you reach your fullest contraction, return the leg to the starting position. Continue this lifting and lowering motion for at least 10-15 repetitions. Return your starting leg to the floor, and lift your other leg in the same manner, and proceed with your next set.



Continue your donkey curls from leg to leg for at least three sets on each side. This exercise is great for all levels of fitness. If you need a little more resistance, you can always add small ankle weights. And if you have restrictions that keep you from getting on the floor, simply stand holding a wall, and lift one leg behind you and continue with the same motion.



This exercise is great by itself or even better when added into a lower body routine. And, the best part, it can be performed anywhere.

Marlo Alleva, an instructor at Gold’s Gym and group fitness coordinator at Fontaine-Gills YMCA, can be reached at faluvzpa@msn.com.