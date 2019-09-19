HONESDALE — The Chamber of the Northern Poconos is dedicated to seeing our region prosper whether through helping our member businesses succeed; fostering new business development; or providing educational opportunities that help to groom future leaders. Annual recognition of our outstanding business leaders is our way to salute and thank them for enhancing this region as a great place to live and work. The Chamber is thrilled to announce its upcoming annual Community Awards Banquet. The banquet will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the Inn at Woodloch Pines. The social hour will begin at 5:30 PM and dinner is at 6:30 PM. Tickets are $75 for individuals, $560 for a table of eight and $700 for a table of ten.

The criteria for the Business Person of the Year were as follows:

Member of The Chamber of the Northern Poconos

Privately owned company

Owner/Employees visibly active in the community

Sustained history of successful business

Innovativeness of product or service offered

Growth in number of employees



This year The Chamber will be honoring Al & Robin Beck; Beck, Gogolski, Poska & Co., Inc., as Business Person(s) of the Year.



Our communities are shaped by the people who live in them, and especially by contributions of extraordinary individuals, groups and organizations. The Community Achievement Award celebrates those who have made a significant contribution through a unique achievement or outstanding service in any area that provides a benefit to the community. They have devoted time and energy to making Wayne or Pike County more caring, dynamic, beautiful, healthy and unique. They inspire by their example. The Chamber will honor Paul Edwards, Wayne County Community Foundation, for the Community Achievement Award.

In cooperation with SEEDS (Sustainable Energy Education & Development Support), The Chamber wishes to increase our region’s green business practices (as consumers are increasingly shopping for “greener” companies) and honor a member business for reducing their carbon footprint. Sustainable business practices can include energy conservation, renewable power, transportation, water conservation, purchasing/waste prevention, and recycling/composting.Annual recognition of a Green Business of the Year is our way to appreciate businesses for making this region a more sustainable place to live and work. The 9th annual Green Business of the Year will be presented to The Car Wash on RT6

A commemorative booklet is being prepared for the evening and sponsorships are available. Space will be

available for those wishing to advertise and join in the recognition of the honorees. Sponsorships are available; please contact The Chamber to inquire about supporting this event! Deadline for ads is October 3, 2019.

Tickets and advertising are limited. Please register online at www.northernpoconoschamber.com or contact The Chamber of the Northern Poconos at (570) 253-1960 or email chamber@northernpoconoschamber.com for information on attending the banquet, sponsorship, or placing a congratulatory ad in the commemorative book.