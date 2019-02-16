A hair salon near Ocean City, New Jersey caught fire this month. Within minutes it was an inferno. Someone took a picture of it, showing the back half of the building engulfed in flames, including a set of stairs. The stairs were important, because two men lived in an apartment above the salon and the stairs were their only way out. So they were trapped.





That's when a miracle happened. A man named Jim Cox, who owns a contracting company, was driving by with his daughter. He saw the fire and knew the stairs were burning, so he grabbed a 20-foot ladder from the top of his van, and it was tall enough to reach an upstairs window. The two men escaped just in time. Jim left before the local news arrived, and when interviewed later, he said he didn't want any credit. He said he's just happy he was in the right place at the right time.