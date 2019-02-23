1) When a single mom couldn't afford much for Christmas, an older guy who lived in her apartment building showed up on Christmas Eve dressed as Santa Claus and he brought a bunch of presents for her five-year-old child.



2) A man had very little money after his dad passed away. So the funeral director helped him out, and paid his RENT for three months.





3) A teen who just got her driver's license realized she didn't know how to pump gas. While she was trying to figure it out, a stranger walked up and showed her how to do it, AND paid for her gas.



4) A couple went on their honeymoon, but didn't have much money. They splurged on a nice hotel anyway. Then another guest found out they were newlyweds and paid their entire hotel bill. Now they plan to return to the hotel someday and pay it forward by doing the same thing for another couple.