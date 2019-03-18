"The destructive effects of hatred are very visible, obvious and immediate. A hateful thought overwhelms one totally and destroys one's peace and presence of mind. Generally speaking, hateful thoughts arise when we feel hurt, when we feel we have been unfairly treated by someone, against our expectations. If one reacts in a negative way instead of a tolerant way, there is no immediate benefit, and a negative attitude is created which is the seed of one's future downfall.





"Hatred makes the best part of our brain, the ability to judge between right and wrong, become totally inoperable. It is almost as if the person has become crazy. Insofar as the destructive effects of anger and hateful thoughts are concerned, one cannot get protection from wealth, nor can education guarantee one will be protected from these effects. Nor can law guarantee protection. The only factor that can give refuge or protection from the destructive effects of anger and hatred is the practice of tolerance and patience."