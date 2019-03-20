A school security officer is praised for a heartwarming moment of kindness with a frightened middle school student recently. Meaghan King, a special needs teacher in Santa Rosa, California, said the special needs student had been standing in the school hallway because she was afraid to go outside. "She was having a hard time transitioning from the hallway to outside," said King. "Transitions are tough." That's when school security officer Chris Morrison noticed the child.



Courtesy of Meaghan King

As seen above, she walked up to offer the youngster some comfort. She noticed that the child was anxiously clutching a Kermit the Frog toy. Inspired by the toy, Officer Morrison gently started singing "Rainbow Connection" (The lovers, the dreamers, and me) to ease the child's fear. And it worked! Said Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Jeneane Kucker, "Morrison is a very caring officer to go out of her way to assist a teacher with this child."