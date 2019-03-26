In the Bible we read, "But thou, when thou prayest, enter into thy closet, and when thou hast shut thy door, pray unto thy Father which is in secret; and thy Father which seeth in secret shall reward thee openly." A family in Lee County, Alabama, took this guidance to heart when their neighborhood was struck by an E4 tornado in March. It took the lives of 20 local residents.





Jason Smith, a volunteer aiding with rescue relief, was astonished to find a home that was entirely missing except for one part. "It was grandmother's prayer closet," he said. In the now-viral photos he posted, all you can see all that is left of the house are two slabs of wall that Smith was told were part of a prayer closet, where the entire family hid and survived. No doubt they prayed.













