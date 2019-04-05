LeAndra Clay lives in eastern Arkansas. About a month ago, she lost her house in a fire. Since then, she's been living in a shed without any electricity, until she came forward recently after winning the lottery for $150,000.



Arkansas Lottery

She matched four out of five numbers on the Powerball drawing, plus the Powerball number. This would have totalled $50,000, but she paid one dollar extra for a Power Play, which tripled her winnings. She says her first thought when she found out was that God really showed up "on time" for her. She plans to donate part of her winnings to her church, and use the rest to buy a new house and car.