Inspired after volunteering at a store in California, country musician Brad Paisley and his wife, actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley, broke ground recently for a free grocery store in Nashville, Tennessee. It's simply called "The Store"so that parents can come with their kids without any stigma of poverty. They can tell their kids, "Come on, we're going to the store."



Jason Kempin / Getty Images

The Store is near a bus stop by Paisley's alma mater, Belmont University. College students will volunteer and donate their time as store employees, "offering themselves a kind of learning experience you can't get from a book," said Paisley.



