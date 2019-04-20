Andrew Falloon is a member of Parliament in New Zealand. His father was fresh out an operation when he was visited by a surprise guest. After his wife went out, leaving the door ajar, Mr Fallon was found asleep with a cat resting on him. He does not own a cat.





While the family still does not know where the cat came from, they're glad it came at the right time. "I'm just glad Dad's on the mend," said Falloon, "and if the photo made a few people smile, that's nice too." So far, it's been viewed over 16 million times.