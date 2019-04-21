Jay Singh immigrated to the U.S. from India about 13 years ago. He now owns a 7-Eleven in Toledo, Ohio. Recently he caught a teenager stealing from him. He noticed the kid acting suspicious and then called him out on it and told an employee to call 911.





The kid asked if he could just put the stuff back and leave, but Singh made him empty his pockets and put everything he stole on the counter. It was mostly snacks and sweets. The boy said he was trying to get food for himself and his younger brother. So Singh told the cops not to come. He told the teen that sweets and snacks are not nourishing, and filled a whole bag with real food, including chicken and pizza, and gave it to him. Another customer gave the teen a ten dollar bill. Singh says he didn't want to ruin the kid's life forever over it. And besides, back in India, it's considered a blessing to give food to someone who is hungry.