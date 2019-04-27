When Marco Bartolomeo first started his graduate program at the Chicago School of Professional Psychology, he knew he wanted to become more involved with his school and community. At the recommendation of a friend, he volunteered at Homework Help Room, and after-school tutoring program organized by Community Builders, Inc. He and about seven others volunteer their afternoons with about 20 kids, ages seven to 12, in the program.





Now in his second year with the program, Marco spends every Tuesday afternoon personally tutoring three kids each week. Many are considered to be at-risk youth, and he says he finds his time with them greatly rewarding. They don't just do homework together. He also teaches them goal-planning, and how to foster positive relationships with adults.