When a 110-year-old cottonwood tree in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, needed to be removed for safety reasons, Sharalee Armitage Howard, a librarian, artist and bookbinder, transformed it into an amazing Little Free Library. Now, instead of providing shade, it provides good reading.





It stands in Sharalee's front yard, featuring inviting stone steps, a sloped roof, a large green door, and warm interior and exterior lighting. Since she posted photos of her library last December, the public librarian's creation has gone viral, with responses from as far away as Greece, Turkey, France and Tunisia. One man from Arkansas wrote, "Don't be surprised when the elves move in."