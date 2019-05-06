Nogales, Arizona, firefighters rushed to the international border with Mexico at Morley Avenue after a blaze broke out at the Hotel San Enrique in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico. The hotel had been a lodging for migrants waiting to cross illegally into the United States.





The building was empty at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. About 10 firetrucks responded from the Mexican side of the fence, while Nogales Fire Chief Hector Robles dispatched the local department's $827,000 ladder truck for its maiden trip to an actual fire.